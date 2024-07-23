The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 16.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.

Sunday night..clear. Low 22.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.