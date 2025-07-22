The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 14.

Wednesday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 21.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.