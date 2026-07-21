Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Timmins, with severe thunderstorm watches also in effect in Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay. (File)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Hazy this morning and early this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 16.

Wednesday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 10.

Thursday..sunny. High 25.

Thursday night..clear. Low 12.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Saturday.. a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.