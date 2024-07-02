The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 22.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 70. High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.