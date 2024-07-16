The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 30. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Wednesday..sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday night..clearing. Low 16.

Thursday..sunny. High 25.

Thursday night..clear. Low 15.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 17.

Saturday..sunny. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.