The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Hazy. High 31. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Hazy. Low 20.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Saturday..cloudy. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.