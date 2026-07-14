Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 14, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this morning. High 37. Humidex 45. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 24.

Wednesday..sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 34. Humidex 46. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.