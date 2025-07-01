The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Happy Canada Day.... today you can expect a mix of sun and cloud with risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind out of the northwest gusting to 40. High 26, but will feel like 33 or 91.
This evening: Partly cloudy with risk of a thunderstorm early on. Low 16 or 61.
Tomorrow: Sunny to start then becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 28, but will feel like 33 or 91.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 19 or 66.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30 or 86.
Friday: Sunny. High 31 or 88.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33 or 91.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.