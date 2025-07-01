The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Happy Canada Day.... today you can expect a mix of sun and cloud with risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind out of the northwest gusting to 40. High 26, but will feel like 33 or 91.

This evening: Partly cloudy with risk of a thunderstorm early on. Low 16 or 61.

Tomorrow: Sunny to start then becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 28, but will feel like 33 or 91.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 19 or 66.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30 or 86.

Friday: Sunny. High 31 or 88.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33 or 91.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.