The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening then partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Wednesday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 12.

Thursday..sunny. High minus 4.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. Low minus 7.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow. High minus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.