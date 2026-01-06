The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this morning. Risk of freezing rain this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late this afternoon. High plus 4.



Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy. High 8.

Thursday night..showers. Low 6.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low zero.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Monday..cloudy. High zero.