The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 3 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..periods of light snow ending this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Temperature steady near plus 3.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. A few flurries beginning in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to minus 1 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Thursday..sunny. High plus 2.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Friday..sunny. High plus 3.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Sunday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 2.