The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..flurries. Risk of snow squalls this afternoon. Local blowing snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening then clear. Local blowing snow this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 26 overnight.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Local blowing snow late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 29 in the morning and minus 18 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 17.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 11.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 21.

Friday..sunny. High minus 13.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.