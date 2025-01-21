The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 13. Wind chill near minus 25. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 25 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Wednesday..sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 30 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Thursday night..clearing. Low minus 16.

Friday..sunny. High minus 6.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Saturday..cloudy. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.