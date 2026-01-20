The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Periods of snow beginning before morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 13 with temperature rising to minus 7 by morning. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Wednesday..snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High zero. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 21.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 11.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 10.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 13.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.