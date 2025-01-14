The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Flurries beginning this morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 7. Wind chill near minus 17.



Tonight..cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 11. Wind chill near minus 18.

Wednesday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 11.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.