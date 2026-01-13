The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain changing to 40 percent chance of drizzle this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle early in the morning. Flurries beginning in the morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 5 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 12.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 8.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. Low minus 6.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 8.