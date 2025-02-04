The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..clear. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 8. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 10.

Wednesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..periods of freezing rain or flurries. Low minus 3.

Thursday..periods of freezing rain or rain. High plus 2.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 10.

Friday..sunny. High minus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 3.

Saturday night..periods of freezing rain or snow. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.