The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 21 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..clear. Low minus 16.

Thursday..cloudy. High minus 4.

Thursday night..periods of snow. Low minus 5.

Friday..snow. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.