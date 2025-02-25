The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 7. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Wednesday..cloudy. Periods of snow or rain beginning near noon then changing to periods of rain late in the afternoon. Risk of freezing rain in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h in the afternoon then light late in the afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low plus 1.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.