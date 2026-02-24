The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..snow ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this evening and after midnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this evening.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 11 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Thursday..cloudy. High plus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Friday..cloudy. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.