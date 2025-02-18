The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 17 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 21 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 13.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Friday..sunny. High zero.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.