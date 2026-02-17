The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..cloudy. Rain beginning near midnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..periods of rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy. High 6.

Thursday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High plus 4.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow or rain. Low minus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.