The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Wednesday..becoming cloudy in the morning. Snow beginning in the afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind east 30 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..snow or rain. Windy. Low minus 3.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Friday..sunny. High minus 6.

Friday night..periods of snow. Low minus 6.

Saturday..periods of snow. High zero.

Saturday night..snow. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.