The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Wednesday..cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High plus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow. High plus 4.