The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Snow beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then 40 percent chance of flurries later this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 12 this morning.



Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries or drizzle this evening. Snow beginning near midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 before morning. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Wednesday..rain showers or flurries changing to flurries in the afternoon. Wind southwest 50 km/h gusting to 70 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 late in the afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Thursday..sunny. High minus 2.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.

Friday night..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.