The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..periods of rain or wet snow changing to periods of snow near midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this evening. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 4.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 6.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.