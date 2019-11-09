The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Wednesday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..flurries or rain showers. Windy. Low minus 5.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Saturday.. cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.