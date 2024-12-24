The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning. High plus 2. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 this evening.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. Risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. High plus 2.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Thursday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Friday..increasing cloudiness. High 6.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Saturday night..showers. Low 7.

Sunday..showers. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.