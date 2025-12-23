The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain or drizzle ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 10. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Thursday..cloudy. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Friday..rain. High plus 5.

Friday night..rain. Low minus 1.

Saturday..cloudy. High 6.

Saturday night..showers. Low plus 3.

Sunday..showers. Windy. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.