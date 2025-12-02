The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Enviroment Canada

Today...Periods of snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1C. Wind chill minus 7C this morning.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5C. Wind chill near minus 9C.

Wednesday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Flurries beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 1C. Wind chill minus 9C in the morning.

Wednesday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9C.

Thursday...Sunny. High minus 4C.

Thursday night...Clear. Low minus 9C.

Friday...Sunny. High minus 1C.

Friday night...Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5C.

Saturday...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High 0C.

Saturday night...Cloudy. Low minus 4C.

Sunday...Cloudy. High minus 2C.

Sunday night...Cloudy. Low minus 6C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2C.