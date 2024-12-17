The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Wednesday..cloudy. A few flurries beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon then 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Saturday..flurries. Local blowing snow. Windy. High minus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.