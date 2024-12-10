The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.



Mainly cloudy today. High 8 or 46.

This evening: Mainly cloudy. Low zero or 32.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2 or 36.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6 or 21.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5 or 23.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1 or 30.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3 or 37.