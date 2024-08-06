The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A rainfall warning is in place for Windsor-Essex and the national weather service has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region.

Today..cloudy. Showers at times heavy beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming east 30 this morning. High 22. Humidex 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..showers ending this evening then clearing. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 17.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 16.

Thursday..sunny. High 26.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.