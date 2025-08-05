The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Special Air Quality Statement is in effect.

Today..Sunny. Widespread smoke becoming local smoke near noon. High 29C. Humidex 34C.

Tonight..Clear. Local smoke this evening. Low 16C.

Wednesday..A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the afternoon. High 28C. Humidex 33C.

Wednesday night..Clear. Low 17C.

Thursday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 29C.

Thursday night..Cloudy periods. Low 19C.

Friday night..Sunny. High 29C.

Friday night..Clear. Low 21C.

Saturday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.

Saturday night..Cloudy periods. Low 23C.

Sunday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 31C.

Sunday night..Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21C.

Monday..A mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.