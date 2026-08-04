Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, August 4, 2026

little girls happiness in the spray water, she dance and smiling

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 17.

Wednesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 18.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.