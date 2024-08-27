The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 33. Humidex 44. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 then light after midnight. Low 21.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon then light later in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Monday..sunny. High 24.