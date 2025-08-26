The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h. High 22. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 11.

Wednesday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High 24. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain. Low 15.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 13.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.