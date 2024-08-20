The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h this afternoon. High 21. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Wednesday..clearing in the morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the morning. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 12.

Thursday..sunny. High 25.

Thursday night..clear. Low 13.

Friday..sunny. High 26.

Friday night..clear. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.