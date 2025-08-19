The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 25. Humidex 34. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low 19.

Wednesday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 24. Humidex 32. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Thursday..sunny. High 28.

Thursday night..clear. Low 18.

Friday..sunny. High 30.

Friday night..clear. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Monday..amix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.