The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Fog patches developing before morning. Low 12.

Wednesday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 17.

Thursday..increasing cloudiness. High 28.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.