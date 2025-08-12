The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 33. Humidex 42.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 22.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 18.

Thursday..sunny. High 28.

Thursday night..clear. Low 18.

Friday..sunny. High 29.

Friday night..clear. Low 20.

Saturday..sunny. High 31.

Saturday night..clear. Low 22.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.