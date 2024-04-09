The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening then clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Thursday..rain. High 14.

Thursday night..rain. Low 7.

Friday..showers. High 13.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20.