The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 13. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 7.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain. Low 8.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 12.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of rain. Low plus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Sunday..cloudy. High 20.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 13.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.