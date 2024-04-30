The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..clear. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 8.

Thursday..sunny. High 23.

Thursday night..clear. Low 9.

Friday..cloudy. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Saturday..cloudy. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.