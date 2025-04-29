The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 late this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..clearing in the morning. High 15 except 8 near Lake Erie.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Thursday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Thursday night..showers. Low 12.

Friday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Saturday night..clear. Low 6.

Sunday..sunny. High 18.

Sunday night..clear. Low 8.

Monday..sunny. High 22.