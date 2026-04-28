The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 20. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming north 20 after midnight. Low 9.

Wednesday..showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Thursday night..clearing. Low plus 2.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Friday night..clear. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16.