The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers this morning then 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Showers beginning late this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late this morning. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..showers ending near midnight then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 this evening. Low 7.

Wednesday..cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 10.

Wednesday night..clear. Low minus 3.

Thursday..sunny. High 14.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 3.

Friday...sunny. High 22.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.