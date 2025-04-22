The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. High 19. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..cloudy. Low 7.

Wednesday..clearing in the morning. High 23. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Friday night..showers. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Monday..cloudy. High 20.