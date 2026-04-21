The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 7.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness early in the morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 6.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Thursday night..clear. Low 11.

Friday..sunny. High 24.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 6.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.