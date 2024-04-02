The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 30 km/h. High 10. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..periods of rain changing to periods of drizzle or a few showers near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Amount 5 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming south 20 this evening then southwest 40 gusting to 60 after midnight. Temperature rising to 13 this evening then falling.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low plus 1.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Sunday..sunny. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.